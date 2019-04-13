Mayawati remembers Dr Ambedkar only during polls, says Amit Shah

on Saturday took a swipe at BSP supremo Mayawati, stating she remembers Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar only during elections.

"When it is time for elections, Behenji remembers Ambedkar ji. But when she comes to power, she forgets Ambedkar ji and builds her own statues," Shah said while addressing an election rally here.

"It is the BJP government that has built Ambedkar ji's memorial in five years. We have done a lot of works for Dalits in the last five years," added the

Reiterating his party's tough stance on infiltrators, Shah said: "Infiltrators are dangerous for the security of our country. They are eating our country like termites. We will not tolerate this. We will ensure that every single infiltrator is thrown out from this country by our party."

Hitting out at Congress, BSP and SP, Shah claimed that these parties could not keep the country safe, and contended that only the BJP could keep the nation safe from its enemies.

Accusing the of ignoring the welfare of poor people, Shah said that the leaders in the grand old party were only "interested" in indulging in corruption.

"In the last 55 years, and his party did not care for the poor. They did not do anything. In the last two years, under has done a lot of works for the poor," he said.

Talking about the Congress' pledge to remove poverty from the country, he said: "Those who were giving slogans on 'Garibi Hatao' have been taught a lesson by by ensuring employment to poor and downtrodden."

"The people of this country want to see as the again. The entire country is chanting 'Modi, Modi.' The electorates have decided to elect again," he said.

Earlier addressing an election rally in Badaun, Shah took a jibe at the grand alliance of SP-BSP in Uttar Pradesh, stating that "Mahagathbandhan has no policy and no face. Can they give a befitting reply to terrorism? I want to ask the alliance - Who is your face?"

Highlighting the works done by the BJP, Shah said: "The made 9,400 houses for the poor in Badaun, provided insurance to 75,000 people, and opened for 80,000 people."

"Around 75, 000 farmers here enjoy the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. We also gave two to women," he said.

Eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, went to polls during the first phase of polling April 11. In the second phase on April 18, eight seats will go to polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)