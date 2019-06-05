Delhi: Man dies in custody under suspicious circumstances

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Sumit, a man who was taken in custody and lodged in Delhi Cantt Police Station died under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to police, his health deteriorated during interrogation and he died after being taken to hospital. Postmortem report will ascertain the cause of death.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 10:35 IST

