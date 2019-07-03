Kerala: CBI detains 2 police personnel over custodial death of remand prisoner

Two police personnel, former Nedumkandam Senior Inspector KA Sabu and Civil Police Officer (CPO) Sajeev Antony, have been detained by Crime Branch on Wednesday in connection with the custodial death of a remand prisoner at Peeremedu sub-jail.

49-year-old Raj Kumar was taken into custody on June 12 for a financial fraud case. But his arrest was recorded on June 16 and he was remanded. Later, he was admitted to Peerumedu Taluk hospital after he fell ill. He died in the hospital on June 21.

Earlier, the family of Raj Kumar met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said that the latter has assured all support.

The family had demanded a CBI inquiry in the custodial death of Rajkumar.

"Action should be taken against the police personnel including Idukki SP and all the accused should be arrested," the family said.

The government has promised financial assistance to the family along with government job should be given to one of the family members.

The autopsy report said the cause of death was pneumonia but there were several injuries on his body.

"Postmortem findings are consistent with the death due to pneumonia a disease of lung. The deceased had sustained blunt force injuries," report read.

According to the report, 22 injury marks were spotted on Rajkumar's body.

The Chief Minister had said that guilty will not be spared.

"No one has the right to beat up or kill people in custody. There is no place for such personnel in the force," he said.

