ONGC flags off Clean Himalaya Expedition to inaugurate Swachhta Pakhwada

Energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) flagged off the Clean Himalaya Expedition to mark the beginning of the Swachhta Pakhwada this year.

The cleanliness drive shall target cleaning of mountains in three Himalayan regions- Kedarnath and Khaliya Top-Munsiyari in Uttarakhand, and Dharamshala -Mcleodganj in Himachal.

The expedition was flagged off by Dr Alka Mittal, Director (HR), ONGC, on July 1 at the firm's corporate office.

The expedition shall be steered by a 17-member team comprising mountaineer volunteers and one doctor.

ONGC is partnering with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) for the 15-day expedition co-terminating with the Swacchta Pakhwada.

The cleanliness drive will especially involve cleaning of the mountain area and river belts in low and high altitudes and glaciers where rivers originate as these regions witness heavy tourist footfalls.

The idea of the drive is to generate awareness among tourists regarding the importance of cleanliness as it is critically linked to the ecological balance of the Himalayas. The improved sanitary conditions shall further benefit the locals and tourists alike.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)