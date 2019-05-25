Delhi: Murder case cracked in 24 hours, 2 held

Two people have been arrested for the of a person in Bhalswa Dairy area of the capital within 24 hours of the incident, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh and Sheikh is a while is a rag picker, police added.

"A blood-drenched male body was found, having gruesome stab injuries on the face, neck and the stomach. The deceased was identified as who was a resident of the Bhalswa Dairy area. It was soon revealed that he had a criminal background," read a statement issued by the police.

"The happened due to a brawl that took place after Mohammad asked for the money which he had given to the accused," the statement added.

Police further said, "On Wednesday afternoon, Mohammad entered an abandoned place where the accused persons overpowered him and inflicted fatal stab injuries on vital parts of the body of the deceased."

The investigation was carried out by a competent team of officers who worked under the supervision of Ajay Kumar Singh, SHO,

"A dagger and blood-stained clothes were recovered from the crime scene which helped in the process of exposing the details of this heinous crime," the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)