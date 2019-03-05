Delhi: Neeraj Bawana gang member arrested, pistol, cartridges recovered

The Police has arrested an active member of capital's infamous Neeraj gang.

The arrest was made after an alert picket staff of Outer nabbed a person with a firearm and 14 live cartridges. On sustained interrogation, the person revealed his identity as Vikram, the police said.

According to the police, Vikram was previously involved in four cases related to crime and was also wanted in a case of station, district.

A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act, the police added.

The Neeraj gang is one of the oldest and infamous gangs, active in the capital and surrounding areas, and is involved in various crimes.

On February 21, the Police had arrested two sharpshooters belonging to the gang.

