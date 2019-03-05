National Archives of India gets new DG

Central Government has appointed IAS officer P Venkata Ramesh Babu as the Director General of the National Archives of India.
Ramesh Babu, Chairman and Managing Director of Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, is a 1985 batch IAS officer. Earlier, he has also served as the Principal Secretary, Department of Finance in Andhra Pradesh government
The National Archives of India functions under the Ministry of Culture.
