Delhi: Patriotic film festival set to be held from Aug 12-18

In order to promote regional language films at and international level, will start a patriotic film festival to mark 70 years of Indian Independence under the banner "70 Saal Azaadi, Yaad Karo Kurbani" as part of the programme related to celebrations from August 12-18, 2016 at Sirifort Auditorium Complex,

Each year, films are selected for Indian Panorama section of the (IFFI). From these entries, 47 films, including 26 feature films and 21 non-feature films are selected in various Indian languages for screening at as well as in various and abroad.

The I & B ministry, now headed by Prakash Javadekar, organises Film Awards annually wherein films from across the country in Hindi/Regional Languages are awarded under different categories.

In addition to the Indian Panorama films at IFFI, films selected in the Film Awards are also sent for participation as well as special screenings in the various organized by the ministry through

Under BRICS Film Festival world-class film productions from the BRICS nations i.e. Brazil, Russia, India, and are being screened to inspire more collaboration.

The Ministry also provides financial assistance to Indian Films which are selected in various International Film Festivals namely Oscars, Toronto, Bussan, During recent years, financial assistance has been provided to 'Newton' and 'Loktak Lairembee' which were selected in International Film Festival.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)