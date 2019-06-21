Technical glitch hit Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, services resume

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line was briefly affected due to a technical snag, officials said.

The Yellow Line is one of the busiest lines in the Delhi Metro network and connects Samaypur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted that there was a "slow movement of trains from Kashmere Gate towards Rajiv Chowk".

Delay in service was also reported from Central Secretariat towards Vidhan Sabha, another tweet by DMRC said.

Later, the mass transit operator said that normal services were resumed on the Yellow Line.

Earlier in the day, normal services on the Magenta Line were halted temporarily after a fire broke out at a furniture market near the Kalindi Kunj metro station.

However, firefighters doused the blaze and services thereafter resumed between Botanical Garden and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh stations.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 14:30 IST

