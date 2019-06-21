Technical glitch hit Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, services resume

Services on a section of Metro's Yellow Line was briefly affected due to a technical snag, officials said.

The Yellow Line is one of the busiest lines in the Metro network and connects Samaypur Badli in north to in Gurugram.

The Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted that there was a "slow movement of trains from Kashmere Gate towards Rajiv Chowk".

Delay in service was also reported from towards Vidhan Sabha, another tweet by DMRC said.

Later, the said that were resumed on the Yellow Line.

Earlier in the day, on the Magenta Line were halted temporarily after a fire broke out at a furniture market near the Kalindi Kunj metro station.

However, firefighters doused the blaze and services thereafter resumed between Botanical Garden and Jasola Vihar stations.

