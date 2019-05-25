Delhi police busts fake work visa agency in Janakpuri

Four persons, including two women, were arrested by the Police in connection with running a fake work visa agency in on Saturday.

They were arrested based on a complaint made by a person named Vijay from Rajasthan, who had been defrauded of Rs. 1.25 lakh from this agency.

"A person named Vijay from Sikar in reported that in B1 block in Janakpuri, an office was operating which assured people of getting work visas for abroad but in actuality, they used to defraud people," said of Police, West,

"4 accused, including two women, have been arrested and one accused is absconding," she added.

"They engaged in fraud with around 200 people and defrauded about Rs 70 lakhs from them. 148 passports were seized from them," the DCP said.

About the modus operandi used by the racket, the DCP said, "They used to contact people who wanted to go abroad. Vijay, who is the complainant in this case, said that he had already worked in earlier. He was contacted by the accused persons who took the money from him and then ran away in April after closing down their office. It was then that the complainant informed the police and the police took action."

