Telangana: 2 held in possession of 102kg marijuana

-
ALSO READ
Drug racket: Seven charge sheets filed, 12 cases registered
Excise officials nab two drug smugglers, seize 100 kgs marijuana
Man sentenced to 10 yrs in jail for smuggling cannabis in Mizoram
T'gana official in trouble for seeking complimentary tickets for IPL final
Two held with 40 kg cannabis in Noida
-
Two persons were arrested in possession of 102 kg worth marijuana by Excise and Prohibition officials in Uppal on Saturday.
"We have arrested P Sampath and C Yakaiah and seized 102 kg of marijuana worth Rs. 14 lakh. They purchased marijuana from areas of Vizag and transported it to Hyderabad," said an Excise official.
Colleges students, in and around Hyderabad, were the main customers who were targeted by the accused, the official said.
"A case has been registered in Uppal Excise and Prohibition station, Medchal district and both the accused have been sent to judicial remand," said the official.
Further investigation in the case is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU