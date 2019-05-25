Telangana: 2 held in possession of 102kg marijuana

Two persons were arrested in possession of 102 kg worth marijuana by and Prohibition officials in Uppal on Saturday.

"We have arrested P Sampath and C Yakaiah and seized 102 kg of marijuana worth Rs. 14 lakh. They purchased marijuana from areas of Vizag and transported it to Hyderabad," said an

Colleges students, in and around Hyderabad, were the main customers who were targeted by the accused, the said.

"A case has been registered in Uppal and Prohibition station, Medchal district and both the accused have been sent to judicial remand," said the

Further investigation in the case is underway.

