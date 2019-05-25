Single bench of Justice Chandershekar to hear ED petition opposing anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra

A single bench of will hear Enforcement Directorate's (ED) petition seeking to set aside trial court's order granting anticipatory to in connection with a money laundering case against him.

Meanwhile, the ED has also challenged the anticipatory granted to Manoj Arora, a close of Vadra, granted by the trial court, which is also scheduled for hearing on May 27 by the same judge,

The agency on Friday through its plea is pushing for custodial interrogation of Vadra, the son-in- of The ED has claimed that is evasive during the investigation.

"...In all likelihood, the respondent (Vadra) is likely to tamper with the evidence and the witness in the case. has failed to appreciate that the respondent is a highly influential person. If he is granted blanket protection of bail, there is all likelihood that the respondent shall tamper with the evidence....and the petitioner is still investigating into the said aspects," the plea filed by the ED read.

The agency further claimed that anticipatory to both interferes in the investigation of the "It is right to say that anticipatory bail, to some extent intrudes in the sphere of investigation of and that the courts must be cautious and circumspect while exercising such powers of discriminatory nature..," the plea said.

In April, a special granted to and his while granting to the duo directed them to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs. 5 lakh each and surety of like amount.

Furthermore, the court had imposed bail conditions on both of them, whereby the duo cannot leave the country without permission. They will have to join the investigation when called upon by the authorities, the court stated.

The court had also ordered that the accused persons shall not tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses in the case.

