Delhi Rains: Commuters blame Kejriwal for waterlogging

People in the Delhi, and woke up to heavy downpour and thunder on Saturday morning. Though the rainfall brought respite from humidity but caused waterlogging in several parts of the Capital Region leading to traffic snarls.

Narrating their ordeal, people stranded around the MCD Civic Centre, one of the worst affected areas, chastised Chief Minister for the chaos.

Speaking to ANI, a commuter said that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government failed to fulfill their promise of developing infrastructure and drainage in the capital. "Whatever they have promised so far is all based on lies. I am stuck in this traffic for the past two hours. They only make tall claims but do not make any efforts on the ground level," he said.

Another commuter claimed that his car was about to get submerged because of heavily waterlogged roads. "Luckily, I managed to escape the accident but it is very ubnfortunate that the government has not done anything for clearing up the monsoon mess," he added.

The Police along with locals rescued as many as 30 stranded passengers after the bus they were travelling on broke down at the ring road in the Yamuna Bazar area.

Several other areas of Delhi, like ITO, Ramlila Maidan, Minto Road witnessed bumper to bumper traffic, caused by slowing down of vehicles on waterlogged roads.

The posted a tweet, advising commuters to avoid Rajendra Prasad Road, DBG Road under Ajmeri Gate Flyover, Rohtak Road near Liberty Cinema, Rajaram Kohli Road, GT Karnal Road, Nalah Road, Guru Nanak Road, Minto Road because of the heavy traffic jam due to heavy waterlogging.

