Delhi: Seven people injured in fire at Narela

A fire was reported early on Wednesday morning at in the capital in which five persons sustained major injuries while two sustained minor injuries.

"A fire call was received at 4.39 am regarding an incident at Khasra No 93-94, Punjabi Colony B-Block, Narela, Two fire units with as in-charge were sent to the location," a release by the Fire Service (DFS) said.

"Stop message of fire was received at 6.45 am. The fire was in 4 electric meters and a general store in which seven persons sustained burn injuries. All of them were rushed to by DFS with the help of the public," the release added.

The injured persons have been identified as Satpal (22), Amarjeet (23), Bhagwan Swaroop (25), Ayush (8), Vijay (4), Mahesh (16) and (15).

