Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on June 1

-
ALSO READ
Cong issues three-line whip for MPs to be present in Parliament from Monday-Friday
UK becomes first parliament to declare climate emergency
Meghalaya Congress women workers demand scrapping of Citizenship Bill
Govt calls all-party meet ahead of winter session of Parliament
UDP demands BJP's ouster from ruling Meghalaya coalition
-
The Congress Parliamentary Party will meet on June 1, possibly to elect its leader ahead of the start of the first session of Parliament after the general elections.
Sources said the meeting of the newly-elected MPs along with Rajya Sabha members of the party may elect Sonia Gandhi as chairperson of the Parliamentary Party.
Though Rahul Gandhi has offered to resign from the post of party president, sources said he is not averse to leading the party in the Lok Sabha and may be elected leader of the group in the lower house.
Congress won 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and may not qualify for getting the post of Leader of Opposition.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU