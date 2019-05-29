JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Ballia: Cops, officials injured as villagers clashed with police
Business Standard

Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on June 1

ANI  |  General News 

The Congress Parliamentary Party will meet on June 1, possibly to elect its leader ahead of the start of the first session of Parliament after the general elections.

Sources said the meeting of the newly-elected MPs along with Rajya Sabha members of the party may elect Sonia Gandhi as chairperson of the Parliamentary Party.

Though Rahul Gandhi has offered to resign from the post of party president, sources said he is not averse to leading the party in the Lok Sabha and may be elected leader of the group in the lower house.

Congress won 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and may not qualify for getting the post of Leader of Opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 19:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements