Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on June 1

The will meet on June 1, possibly to elect its ahead of the start of the first session of Parliament after the

Sources said the meeting of the newly-elected MPs along with members of the party may elect as of the

Though has offered to resign from the post of party president, sources said he is not averse to leading the party in the Lok Sabha and may be elected of the group in the lower house.

won 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and may not qualify for getting the post of of Opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)