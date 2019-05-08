At least seven injured in shooting at Colorado school

At least seven students were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a school near Denver, capital of the US western state of Colorado, local police said.

"7 possibly 8 students have been injured. Two shooters in custody. SWAT still clearing school," tweeted about two hours after the incident.

The reports of shots fired came at 1:53 p.m. (local time), according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office, which also confirmed later that two suspects were in custody so far, the reported.

Douglas County Undersheriff was quoted by the Post as saying that authorities did not believe another suspect was still in the school, however deputies were still going room to room at the school, clearing the building.

She said it wasn't yet known whether the suspects were students at the school and she did not disclose the details of the shooting, just saying that when police entered the school, they found some sort of "struggle."

Meanwhile, Wendy Forbes, for Littleton Adventist Hospital, briefed reporters that five patients were transported the hospital, four of them in serious condition while one in fair condition.

The incident occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, located about 32 kilometers south from the downtown. There are about 1,850 students in the K-12 charter school.

