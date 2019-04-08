Ahead of LS polls, EC cautions voters on use of 'illicit money for electoral purposes'

-
ALSO READ
Borrowings calender for FY20 to be out Friday later
Divisional Commissioners to act as 'Accessibility Observers'
Thai Election Commission says junta party won popular vote
EC appoints 2 retired I-T officers as spl expenditure observers
To enlighten electorates, EC to set up Voter Awareness Forums ahead of LS polls
-
The Election Commission has cautioned voters regarding the use of illicit money for electoral purposes, less than a week ahead of the commencement of seven-phase elections in the country.
"Use of money power with the intention of influencing voter behavior has over the years emerged as one of the biggest challenges for the conduct of free, fair, ethical and credible elections, in the process undermining the very fabric of our democracy," read an advisory statement issued by the EC on Sunday.
"It is understood that all enforcement agencies working under the administrative control of the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance must be undertaking enforcement actions based on a variety of inputs and actionable intelligence, as per extant laws," it added.
The poll body recommended that all enforcement actions during the election period, "even when conducted ruthlessly with a view to curb this blatant electoral malpractice," should be "absolutely neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory."
"In case of suspected use of such illicit money for electoral purposes, the CEO should be kept suitably informed during the MCC period," the EC asserted.
Polling will be held from April 11 to May 19, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU