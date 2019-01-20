Telangana CM to organise a five-day Chandi Yagam from Monday

JUST IN
ANI  |  Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is going to organise a five-day long Chandi Yagam (Ritual) starting from Monday till January 25.

A large number of priests are expected to visit this ritual, which will be conducted at Erravalli village.

Ayutha Chandi Yagam was held by Chief Minister KC Rao in December 2015, which was also thronged by a large number of people and priests from various states.

This year's ritual is expected to be at a much larger scale than that of the last year.

Rao took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana for the second time on December 13 last year after the TRS swept the state assembly polls.

