Dholera gets 21k crore investment from Chinese Firm during Vibrant Gujrant Summit

Dholera stunned India by showcasing the biggest 3D Projection Mapping in the exhibition that showcased Dholera as a smart city during the Vibrant Gujrat Summit.
The China-based Tsingshan Industry, along with its local partner Chromeni Steels (ISCON Group), are investing Rs.21,300 Crore in Dholera Smart City Project, for which the company has been allotted 500 Acres of land that is expected to be commissioned in three years.
The company will take up electric battery manufacturing, hot rolling and melting projects in Dholera. CRRC Nanjing Puzhen also signed an MoU with Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd.
The idea of Dholera Smart City was conceived by DSIR & DICDL - Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd in collaboration with experiential marketing solution provider, Tagbin. The inauguration took place in the presence of Jagdish Salgaonkar, Programme Director of Dholera Smart City, Senior Vice President, Civil and Infrastructure, South and South-East Asia of AECOM and Mr. Jai Prakash Shivahare, MD, DICDL & CEO DSIRDA.
Dholera has the largest 3D projection mapping of City Model ever created in India. It is the first time to do storytelling by syncing a 3D Projecting Mapping on City Model and a Video Wall. The 3D model and video walls takes a dip into the story of the ancient city of Lothal during the Indus Valley Civilization, which was much ahead of time in planning a structured city.
The magical tunnel made by Tagbin takes the breath away, by making the visitor feel as if they are teleported to the ancient era and makes the visitor walk slowly towards the current and future of Dholera as a Smart City.
On being asked about Dholera Project to Jagdish Salgaonkar, Programme Director of Dholera Smart City conveyed, "My first reaction is that it is awesome, this kind of experience has never been done in India before. When we planned Dholera Project somewhere 5 years ago, I had been to some foreign countries where they had such kind of experiences and I always wanted to do something like that in India."
"It's a collective effort of engineers, architects, designers, production managers, content creators, videographers, software and hardware engineers to make this magical experience possible," said Saurav Bhaik, CEO, Tagbin.
