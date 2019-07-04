Dhubri: BSF apprehends one woman with 1200 Yaba tablets

Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday apprehended a woman with 1200 Yaba drug tablets from the bordering area of Takamari village in Dhubri district.

Acting on specific information, the boat checking party of BSF of Takamari Border Out Post (BOD) in the evening around 06.15 pm apprehended the woman with the drugs.

According to BSF, the woman was trying to smuggle the drugs from India to Bangladesh.

The apprehended lady has been identified as Hamiya Biwi aged 42 years, a resident of Takamari village. She has been handed over to Dhubri Police station for further legal action.

Yaba is a narcotic drug which is a combination of Methamphetamine and caffeine. The narcotic drug is banned in India.

