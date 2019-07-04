Youngest MP in LS urges centre to setup steel plant in her constituency

Youngest Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha, 26-year old Chandrani Murmu of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) spoke in the house on Thursday asking the centre to setup a steel plant in her constituency, Keonjhar in Odisha.

Murmu, an engineering graduate was fielded in the recently held Lok Sabha polls by the BJD from Keonjhar against BJP's Ananta Nayak. She came out trumps in the election by polling over 5 lakh votes. She beat two-time MP Nayak by a margin of 66,203 votes.

Earlier, Dushyant Chautala from Hisar Constituency in Haryana was the youngest member of the 16th Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)