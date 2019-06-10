Digital media changing the face of Press Releases

Press Releases were originally defined as an official statement issued to newspapers giving information on a particular matter, as defined by Wikipedia.

With the world going digital, news became digital too and so did the forms of news, press releases and advertisements. With the advent of digitization all over the world, too joined the league. We called it the 'Digital Campaign'. It brought a large mass of people online and gave them an active presence in the world.

The Millennials don't indulge in conventional reading anymore. They are more interested in grabbing bits and pieces of information from every possible information source, irrespective of the medium. Here, the attention span is less so the idea conveyed needs to be crisp and clear. Not only this, entrepreneurs, success coaches, gurus swear by saving time as the key to productivity.

Reputation is the most credible nowadays. Most viewers don't recheck the news they consume from their favourite news channels. You are considered to be more or less what the top and portray you. This makes Releases one of the easiest ways to build your reputation.

The world can't deny the harm that has been done to nature, in segments of vested interests. But slowly people and mindsets are changing to save paper and trees. The old age concept of publishing, distribution and dedicated readership is fading away. Therefore, Releases are the replacement of newspapers. This is because newspapers are valid only for a few minutes of skimming and scanning. However, the Releases may be live for a period of 9-12 months or even longer over the web.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)