Digitalseed - A start-up that aids other start-ups and SMEs

The start-up ecosystem of is ever-rising. According to a report released by NASSCOM, is the third largest centre for tech in the world. established itself as a cost-effective digital start-up that assists SMEs as well as other in online efforts.

A majority of struggle to find an advertising agency that resonates with their budget. All small & medium enterprises (SMEs) yearn to establish their identity and appeal to the discerning needs of the customers, but the of the digital companies take a toll on the growth of the company. tries to bridge this gap.

is a marketing company from Latur, that began its operations in Pune in the year 2017. The company is a strong supporter of the 'Digital India' Initiative and wish to empower all the businesses to be a part of the digital revolution. The company started its operations with an endeavour to facilitate all the businesses whether big or small, in their growth by bringing them online.

The start-up has received a good response from the indigenous SMEs. Till date, the company has offered its services to over 60 clients and handled the marketing budget of more than 15 crores.

Digitalseed provides a gamut of digital services to its clients that facilitate them in expanding their and in leveraging the power of These include digital marketing, optimization, marketing, web hosting, mobile marketing, website design & amp; development, affiliate marketing, campaign management, and

The company provides all-inclusive services to its clients from website development and content creation to lead generation and driving relevant traffic to the websites. Digitalseed has a transparent working pattern whereby it keeps the clients aware of the money spent on marketing (advertisements, content marketing, lead generation) and the ROI (clicks, engagement, conversions, sales) thus generated.

"According to Google, companies that use strategies witness 2.8 times growth in their revenues. That is why we are here to help businesses in their growth story. We are a team of zealous and proficient website developers, designers and who amassed together in 2017 to lay the foundation of Digitalseed, the budding company in Pune. Our developers have developed more than 500 websites till date and this rich experience is exemplified on every project undertaken by our team. We develop customized strategies that focus on enhancing the sales of the clients. Our client's portfolio includes big names like MIT School of Distance Education, Wheelstreet, Logoutworld and many more. We have helped these players in their marketing efforts by garnering 300-500 per cent growth in their traffic and sales. After our success in Latur, we ventured in Pune to replicate the success and we will continue helping the businesses with their marketing efforts", said Hrishikesh Deshmukh, the of Digitalseed.

