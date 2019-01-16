DJ Khaled to star in 'Bad Boys' sequel

American and radio personality has joined the cast of ' for Life', a sequel to 1995 action comedy film 'Bad Boys'.

will join series newcomers Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paola Nunez, Variety reported.

Actors and will return to play their respective roles in the sequel.

Co-directed by and Bilall Fallah, the film is currently in production.

The story revolves around a modern, highly specialized police unit that collides with the old school (Smith and Lawrence) when a new threat emerges in

' for Life' is slated for release on January 17, 2020.

