DJ Khaled to star in 'Bad Boys' sequel

American record producer and radio personality DJ Khaled has joined the cast of 'Bad Boys for Life', a sequel to 1995 action comedy film 'Bad Boys'.
Khaled will join series newcomers Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paola Nunez, Variety reported.
Actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will return to play their respective roles in the sequel.
Co-directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film is currently in production.
The story revolves around a modern, highly specialized police unit that collides with the old school Bad Boys (Smith and Lawrence) when a new threat emerges in Miami.
'Bad Boys for Life' is slated for release on January 17, 2020.
