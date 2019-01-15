Kajol celebrates girl power with Everest twins Tashi and Nungshi Malik

Kajol, on Tuesday, posted a photo on with " twins"

In February 2018, Tashi and Nungshi became the first siblings and twins to scale the highest peaks in 7 continents. They first hogged the headlines after climbing the Mount in May 2013.

took to to share a picture posing with the siblings. "One more for the women's club! Girls can do anything," she captioned the post, celebrating 'girl power'.

The 23-year-old sisters from Sonepat are also the youngest in the world to have completed the 'Explorers Grand Slam adventure challenge' to reach the North Pole, the South Pole and all of the Seven Summits.

is one of the few Bollywood's A-list celebrities who are constantly active on And this information was attested by her husband in the latest season of Koffee with Karan. He told the host that the 'Dilwale' is obsessed with clicking pictures.

"The problem is not clicking the picture. Problem is, three hours they are only correcting the picture so that they can post it. She's never done this in her life, budhaape me aake (now in her old age) I don't know why," Devgan asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)