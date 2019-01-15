JUST IN
Zero: Bombay HC dismisses plea against 'kirpan' scene

ANI  |  Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] 

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition against the wrong depiction of Sikh religion's 'Kirpan' in 'Zero'.

The petitioner admitted in the court that his grievances were redressed by the amendments made to the scene in question.

In December, following objections from the Sikh community, the makers of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had made alterations to the scenes that showed him with a 'Kirpan'.

Earlier, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also filed a complaint against the 'Raees' star for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Apart from Shah Rukh, 'Zero' also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film hit the big screens on December 21, last year.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 22:15 IST

