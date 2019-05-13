DJ Snake posts Kishore Kumar's video with a twist

It seems like William Sami Etienne Grigahcine aka is tripping on these days. Ever since he visited in March this year, the French DJ has been sharing hilarious inspired posts.

His latest post features a clip from Kishore Kumar's classic song 'Babu Samjho Ishare'. The first part of the clip features the late singer with his brothers and singing the Hindi song.

However, there is a twist. In the second part of the video, the Hindi song is replaced by Snake's latest single 'Enzo', while the visuals continue to feature the Kumar brothers.

" x INDIA," the caption reads.

This is not the first time has dubbed a Bollywood song video with his own track.

Last week, he posted a video of Akshay Kumar, and starrer song 'Dene Wala Jab Bhi Deta', and replaced the audio with 'Enzo', giving it a hilarious feel.

Earlier in March, the international sensation, who landed in a day before Holi for an event, shared a photo with Shahrukh Khan, calling him a "Legend."

During the time he was in India, the documented every part of his visit via his stories, in which he expressed his love for the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)