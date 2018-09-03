Djokovic eyes semis spot in US Open

Former world number one Novak Djokovic will look to book his berth in the semi-finals of the ongoing US Open when he takes on Joao Sousa of Portugal in the quarter-finals of the men's singles event here at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.
Yesterday, the 31-year-old had earlier defeated French tennis player Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in their round-of-32 clash.
Having clinched the Wimbledon title in July, the Serbian player is looking to continue his quest for the second-straight Grand Slam title of the year.
Heading into the clash, Djokovic holds a 100% winning record against his Portuguese opponent having emerged victorious in all the four clashes they have had so far.
In other clashes, world number nineteen Kei Nishikori will cross swords with Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany for a place in the last eight.
