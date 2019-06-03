Dog saves man from tiger attack in Madhya Pradesh

A man was saved by his pet dog when a tiger attacked him in Piparwani village here on Monday.

The injured man has been identified as

Talking to ANI, Gajviya's mother said, "My son was saved by our pet dog from a tiger. He had gone inside the forest to attend nature's call where he was attacked by a tiger."

"Soon after the attack, our pet dog along with other started barking at the tiger. He got panicked and ran away. However, my son sustained injuries in his left hand," he said.

Gajviya said: "I was in the forest when the tiger attacked me. My pet dog was with me and he saved me from the tiger."

Forest official said: "The victim has told me that his pet dog saved him from the tiger.

