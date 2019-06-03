Karnataka: Five dead after being struck by lightning in Kalaburagi

At least five were killed and one was injured after being struck by in district on Monday, said police.

The deceased were identified as Gamu Rathod (32), (30) and Yuvraj Chetan (24), (12) and (17).

Three of the deceased including the injured hailed from Madbool village of the district, while the rest were residents of Aland village.

Injured person (35) is being treated in a hospital in the vicinity, Kalaburagi SP Iada confirmed.

