ITBP busts Naxal hideout, huge cache of incriminating material seized

The (ITBP) on Monday busted a Naxal hideout in the forests of district here.

Huge cache of incriminating material including 1 pistol, 1 magazine, 2 Kg of gunpowder used for making Improvised Explosive Device (IED), Naxal literature, ammunition pouch, batteries, wire etc was recovered in the conducted by the 41st battalion of ITBP.

The Naxals had hidden weapon and other items in a plastic water tank and covered it with tarpaulins to prevent damage.

