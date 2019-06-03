JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Maximum temperature in Churu recorded at 50.3 degree Celsius on Monday: IMD

Discovery acquires 'Killing Michael Jackson' documentary
Business Standard

ITBP busts Naxal hideout, huge cache of incriminating material seized

ANI  |  General News 

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday busted a Naxal hideout in the forests of Kondagaon district here.

Huge cache of incriminating material including 1 pistol, 1 magazine, 2 Kg of gunpowder used for making Improvised Explosive Device (IED), Naxal literature, ammunition pouch, batteries, wire etc was recovered in the search operation conducted by the 41st battalion of ITBP.

The Naxals had hidden weapon and other items in a plastic water tank and covered it with tarpaulins to prevent damage.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 22:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU