Doha agreement with Taliban a 'big mistake,' says former US NSA John Bolton

"I think history has proven in the fact that it was a terrible agreement. The objective the wanted was America, NATO, out of Afghanistan, everything else was secondary," Bolton stated in an interview with TOLOnews, adding that the Islamic Emirate has failed to uphold its commitments and a large number of foreign fighters have returned to .

Calling the Doha deal a terrible agreement, John Bolton said that the Taliban wanted America, and NATO, out of which they succeeded after the terror outfit seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, last year.

Bolton said that Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, did not contribute positively to the situation, but he said that Khalilzad was "taking orders."

Lambasting at the former US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Bolton said, "Let's be clear, he was taking orders from President Trump and Secretary Pompeo, so whatever criticisms one makes about Zal's performance should be understood as criticizing both what Trump and Pompeo were instructing."

"I very much fear our knowledge of efforts which have been made to launch terrorist attacks from Afghanistan is deeply incomplete and that the risk is high and if we were still there we would have a much better chance to detect these plans for terrorist attacks before they took place. Now we are not entirely blind, but we are certainly not in the position we were," the Ex-NSA said.

The US and the Taliban signed the peace agreement in February 2020 under the Presidency of former US President Donald Trump. The deal stated the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghan soil and the Taliban would abate violence and guarantee that its soil will not be a safe haven for the terrorists.

