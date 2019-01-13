Don't want to let opportunity go: Shubman Gill on India call-up for NZ series

Domestic star Shubman Gill, who has been picked for the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand, on Sunday said that he doesn't want to let the opportunity go if he gets a spot in the playing XI.

"My only goal is that I don't want to let the opportunity go if I get selected in the XI," ESPNcricinfo quoted Gill, as saying.

For Gill, it is a maiden call-up coming in the backdrop of his impressive performance in the domestic circuit. The right-hander has had a smashing season in where he scored 790 runs with an average of 98.75.

The 19-year-old, who first rose to prominence with his of the Tournament performance in the ICC U-19 2018, also held in

"I think having played in will be an advantage. I am familiar with the conditions because I have just travelled there with A squad. I also played the Under-19 there last year," he said.

Gill has notched up scores of 91, 69*, 148 and 268 in his last five first-class games and averages 77.28 in nine matches. His List A average of 47.78 from 36 games is also noteworthy, and his strike-rate of 86.18 in 50-over and 146.04 in T20 all adds to his prime form.

and are slated to play five-match ODI series from February 23, followed by three-match T20Is from March 6.

