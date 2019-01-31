We get a reality check: Bhuvneshwar Kumar post fourth ODI debacle

-
Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar stated that the team have got a "reality check" after their crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the fourth ODI on Thursday.
The match saw the collapse of the Indian batting order in front of the swinging deliveries of Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme but Kumar asserted that judging the credibility of Indian batsmen just by one match would not be a fair deal.
Speaking at a post-match press conference, Kumar said: "These kinds of matches just happen. We get a kind of reality check. Now, we should focus on what all things we can do from here and how to improve our game in such situations."
"One cannot say that our weakness has been exposed in the match as we have played well in countries like England, South Africa and Australia. They (New Zealand) bowled really well. Overall, they outplayed us. We need to learn from this," he added.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli was not a part of the match as he has been given rest for rest of the New Zealand tour. The right-bowler admitted that the team did miss Kohli in the side while adding that his absence is also an opportunity for youngsters like Shubman Gill to prove their credentials.
Gill failed to make his presence count in the match as he got out after scoring but Kumar defended the young player saying that the wicket was very tough to bat on that it is not a lost opportunity for Gill.
"You always miss players like him (Kohli) but of course it is an opportunity for the young guy, Shubman Gill. In one match, you can't say that the middle-order batsmen lost the opportunity to prove themselves. It was a tough wicket to bat on. It was not a loss of opportunity but yes it was a learning experience. Let's see if we get the same kind of wicket, what we can do," Kumar said.
India suffered their first defeat of the New Zealand tour when the hosts thrashed them by eight wickets in the fourth match of the ongoing five-match series. Having clinched the first three matches, India have already won the series.
India and New Zealand will play the final match of the series on February 3 at the Wellington Regional Stadium.
