Dr Gaurav Nigam conferred 'Innovative Research Excellence Award 2019' at Asian Leadership Summit, Bhutan

Dr Gaurav Nigam, a well-known educationist, paediatrician, and the has been conferred 'Innovative Research Excellence Award 2019' at Asian Leadership Summit held at Thimphu,

Organized by Global Leaders Foundation, Dr was selected for the award for excellence in school on basis of his excellent performance, splendid achievement and outstanding contribution towards the innovative development and research activities in the field of school in South Asian Region.

The award was handed over to Dr by Lyonpo Ugyen Dorji, for Labour and Human Resources,

Dr is a well-known educationist, paediatrician, of iCare, and of He has also authored a book titled 'Devil Inside My Mind'. Dr Nigam gathered simplicity from Gandhian institute in Sewagram and knowledge from prestigious bodies like MGIMS, Wardha; NIMHANS,

He is also the of - an organization working in the area of new-age child health care; and Intelligentsia, research-based play school. is all about scientific research and delivering early through STEM approach.

Dr Gaurav Nigam has been advocating for implementing STEM education approach in education in the country particularly for the early stage of education.

"I'm delighted to receive this prestigious award. This is an award not only for me but recognition of our team's collective hard work towards achieving excellence in kids' education and research", said Dr Gaurav Nigam.

" is a highly-researched based playschool which gives a platform for kids to create, innovate and engage with peers at an early age. These early age activities with peers at playschool can help in shaping their overall personality in future", he added while talking about Intelligentsia.

