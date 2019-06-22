Benefits of a loan against property offered by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

There are many such events in life for which you need financing. Be it from funding your child's education to managing your wedding expenses or even the unforeseen medical bills. A loan against property from Bajaj Housing Limited enables you to do it all.

The company offers a customised loan against property to salaried and self-employed individuals. So, when looking for a loan against property to fund high-value purchases, applying to a leading NBFC like Bajaj Housing Limited is a good decision.

Here are the benefits that Bajaj Housing Limited's (BHFL's) loan against property offers:

High sanction addresses a range of needs

This loan offers salaried applicants up to Rs 1 crore and self-employed customers up to Rs 3.5 crore at a competitive interest rate, within 4 days. This makes it an affordable solution for varied needs. Customers can use it to buy a home or office, use, working capital use too, pay for overseas education or a destination wedding.

Flexible tenor makes repayment convenient

Apart from a high-value loan, offers a tenor ranging from 15 - 18 years (salaried, doctors, CA profile - up to 18 years and profile - up to 14 years), based on their customer profile, to repay the loan at a comfortable pace. To ascertain the right tenor, customers can use the EMI calculator and forecast monthly payments. is charged in pre-payment if loan type is corporate.

ensures ease at every step

To give customers greater flexibility, offers a This allows multiple withdrawals from the sanctioned limit as and when the need arises, and interest is payable only on the amount utilised.

Fastest disbursal

With a high loan amount of Rs 3.5 crore and disbursal in just 4 days, offers the fastest disbursal on loan against property in the country.

Top-up loan provides additional finance

To make the loan as customer-friendly as possible, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited also offers a high-value top-up loan at an affordable interest rate. Since it carries no usage restrictions, it helps customers meet any need that may crop up while they're repaying their loan against property.

All these features make BHFL's loan against property an for a range of needs. Moreover, customers can check pre-approved offers and apply using tailor-made deals to access financing even faster.

