The 10th edition of Mountain Echoes, the festival of art, culture, and literature, will explore and celebrate elements of personal, professional, mental and spiritual success as part of this year's theme - "Many lives and the many stories they hold".

Beginning from August 23 in Thimphu, the capital city of Bhutan, the festival will showcase a wide range of like literature, visual arts, photography, theatre, film, music, and dance.

Speaking about this year's theme, actor-artist and festival co- said that this edition will "extend to more mediums and cultural activities".

"As Mountain Echoes turns 10, this year's edition is very special as our theme encompasses 'many lives'. I am especially excited to see so many Bhutanese contribute their talents to the festival.

"Her Majesty Gyalyum Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck has steered this wonderful concept to reach farther and farther into mystical and this year I especially look forward to filmmaking and theatre getting more recognition and gaining momentum amongst the people here," he added.

The festival, an initiative of the India- Foundation and produced by Jaipur-based literary agency Siyahi, will welcome about 100 writers, thinkers, politicians, and cultural icons from different nationalities.

The three-day cultural gala will witness former of the and British Museum Neil MacGregor, documentary Xyza Bacani, and professor of among others.

Bhumi Pednekar, to the Government of Sanjeev Sanyal, and Shivya Nath, of the bestselling "The Shooting Star" will be among other prominent names from

"Mountain Echoes is a wonderful brand that we can collectively be proud of, and for which I congratulateSiyahi. On its 10th anniversary it returns to Bhutan bigger and better, as we celebrate this remarkable friendship as two countries," Ruchira Kamboj, of to Bhutan, said.

Eminent Bhutanese personalities from different spheres such as Khenpo Karchung, a monk and a at Tago Dorden Tashithang Buddhist University; Chador Wangmo, and technology entrepreneur, Forbes 30 under 30 Sonam Pelden along with other renowned names will be holding sessions on various subjects.

