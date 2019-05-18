Dreaded criminal held in Ghaziabad after brief encounter

A dreaded criminal was arrested after an exchange of fire with Nagar police here on Saturday.

The accused identified as Sharukh was carrying Rs 25,000 bounty on his head.

According to police, "One motorcycle and a licensee pistol have been recovered from the criminal."

One of his accomplices has fled the spot. "A team is carrying out in the area," police said.

One along with the criminal, who was injured in the process was sent to the hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is underway.

