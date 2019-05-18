JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

710 companies of security forces for last phase of LS polls in West Bengal
Business Standard

Dreaded criminal held in Ghaziabad after brief encounter

ANI  |  General News 

A dreaded criminal was arrested after an exchange of fire with Kavi Nagar police here on Saturday.

The accused identified as Sharukh was carrying Rs 25,000 bounty on his head.

According to police, "One motorcycle and a licensee pistol have been recovered from the criminal."

One of his accomplices has fled the spot. "A team is carrying out search operations in the area," police said.

One Constable along with the criminal, who was injured in the process was sent to the hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements