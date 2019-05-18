YSRCP seeks deployment of central forces in Andhra Pradesh on day of counting

The on Saturday urged the (EC) to deploy additional central forces in on the day of counting.

The party has also urged the poll body to take action against district and Rapthadu returning for allegedly supporting TDP during the poll process.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a representation to the EC here, General Secretary V Vijayasai Reddy said, "TDP has been planning to create law and order problem at places where the results are going against them. They have been training the counting agents as provocateurs."

"We have urged the EC to provide additional forces during the counting in all the centres to thwart any untoward incident," he added.

Reddy further said, "We have also made a strong appeal to restrain district from taking part in the election duty on May 23 as he had behaved like a and same is the case with Rapthadu Returning in district."

Reddy alleged that the party apprised the EC about the duplicity of voting by students whose names were not rounded off from the original voter list, despite casting their vote. He claimed that they were allowed to use the option of postal ballot.

On the ongoing controversy over re-polling in five polling stations in Chandragiri Lok Sabha constituency, Reddy alleged that party candidate Chevireddy had filed a complaint on April 12, but the "district had asked the returning not to record any irregularities."

The YSRCP had also urged the EC to take immediate intervention and necessary orders to ensure free and fair elections in Chandragiri seat.

The party has also urged the poll body for re-polling in two booths- Peddagorupadu and Chandragiri constituencies after conducting an inquiry based on CCTV footage, alleging that TDP workers committed "mass rigging".

