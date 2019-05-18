AIADMK luring voters in 4 Assembly constituencies ahead of bypolls: DMK

A delegation of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders on Saturday approached Tamil Nadu's (CEO) Sathyabrata Sahoo alleging that the (AIADMK) is distributing money to voters at the four Assembly constituencies where by-elections will be held on Sunday.

Bypolls are scheduled to be held in Aravakuruchi, Sulur, Thiruparankundram, and Ottapidaram assembly constituencies.

"AIADMK ministers still camp in the election constituency even after campaigning has ended. They are indulging in money distribution to voters. AIADMK is transporting money through vehicles. We have collected the details and gave proof to We have demanded that more security be deployed in the by-election constituencies," RS told media here after meeting Sahoo along with senior advocates of the party.

Meanwhile, the has ordered re-polling in 13 booths in during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls on Sunday.

Re-polling will be held in eight polling stations in Dharmapuri, two in Theni and one each in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, and Erode.

Tamil Nadu, which has 38 Parliamentary constituencies, went to polls during the second phase of polling on April 18. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

