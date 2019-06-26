Ducon in pact with Shapoorji Pallonji company to bid for large FGD projects

-
Ducon Infratechnologies said on Wednesday it has entered into a strategic tie-up with Sterling & Wilson, a flagship company of Shapoorji Pallonji group, to jointly bid for large-size flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) tenders.
Ducon is an emerging technology company providing solutions in industrial, infrastructure and digital space to multiple business segments across varied industries.
Considering the massive influx of FGD tenders, it had decided to capitalise on opportunities by either sole bidding on smaller projects or joint bidding with another reputable EPC company on large FGD projects.
"The joint bidding exercise has significantly expanded our financing capabilities to bid successfully for large FGD projects which were earlier not biddable solely by them or us as an individual entity and has created a win-win situation for both the parties," Ducon said in a statement.
"Moreover, Ducon brings technical qualification to this exercise of joint bidding for benefits of both parties," it added.
Sterling & Wilson is a leading engineering, procurement and construction company in the area of renewable energy. The flagship company of Shapoorji & Pallonji has a legacy of 150 years with strong presence in India and internationally including the Middle East and Africa.
