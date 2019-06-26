Ducon in pact with Shapoorji Pallonji company to bid for large FGD projects

Ducon Infratechnologies said on Wednesday it has entered into a strategic tie-up with Sterling & Wilson, a flagship company of Shapoorji Pallonji group, to jointly bid for (FGD) tenders.

Ducon is an emerging company providing solutions in industrial, infrastructure and digital space to multiple segments across varied industries.

Considering the massive influx of tenders, it had decided to capitalise on opportunities by either sole on smaller projects or joint with another reputable company on large projects.

"The joint exercise has significantly expanded our financing capabilities to bid successfully for large projects which were earlier not biddable solely by them or us as an individual entity and has created a win-win situation for both the parties," Ducon said in a statement.

"Moreover, Ducon brings technical qualification to this exercise of joint bidding for benefits of both parties," it added.

Sterling & Wilson is a leading engineering, procurement and construction company in the area of The flagship company of Shapoorji & Pallonji has a legacy of 150 years with strong presence in and internationally including the and

.

