Dust storm hits Somnath temple ahead of cyclone Vayu's landfall

Ahead of super cyclone Vayu's landfall, strong dusty winds hit the famous on the shores of in district.

A storm of dust hit the district reducing the visibility in the region and a significant rise in the sea level was also observed.

is on a high alert ahead of the of the cyclone. Schools and other institutional bodies have been shut down.

Director of Meteorological Department, RK Jenamani said that the Cyclone is expected to hit Gujarat's coast by Thursday.

The cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat, 280 Km nearly south of Veraval and 360 km nearly south of Porbandar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)