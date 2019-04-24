Duterte threatens Canada with war over illegal garbage

has threatened to go to war with over the long-standing issue of illegal garbage, which was shipped to by a Canada-based company in 2013 and 2014.

"I'll give a warning to maybe next week that they better pull that (trash) out. We'll declare war against them. We can handle them anyway," said, according to

He further warned that he'd sail to to return the garbage himself, adding: "I cannot understand why they are making us a ..The garbage is coming home."

The private Canadian company had shipped over 100 containers to way back in 2013 and 2014, which contained around 2,450 tonnes of garbage.

authorities have alleged that the containers were wrongly marked as meant for recycling, while in reality, they contain used adult diapers, kitchen, and hazardous waste.

"Canada is strongly committed to collaborating with the government of the Philippines to resolve this issue and is aware of the court decision ordering the importer to ship the material back to Canada," the said in response to Duterte's statement, according to

In 2016, a had ordered that half the containers must be shipped back to Canada, as per local legislation. Justin Trudeau, Canada's Prime Minister, however, argued that laws in his country forbade them from doing so.

Although Canada has amended its regulations ever since, the action is yet to be taken by the Canadian side.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)