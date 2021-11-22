Commerce minister Piyush Goyal meets US trade representative Katherine Tai

-
ALSO READ
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to visit India in November
USTR Katherine Tai India visit: Trade policy forum, Indo-Pacific on agenda
Washington wants 'mutually beneficial' relationship with South Korea: USTR
Jaishankar welcomes USTR Katherine Tai's positive stance on IPR issues
WTO chief seeks to wrap up fish talks as developing countries cry foul
-
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on Monday.
Accompanied by Deputy United States Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai is on a two-day visit to India. This is Tai's first visit to India after she took over the office in March this year.
Earlier, in a statement, the office of the USTR said: "Ambassador Katherine Tai and Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will travel to New Delhi, India to meet with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to deepen the US-India trade relationship".
Later, Tai and Bianchi are scheduled to attend a reception hosted by Minister Goyal.
They will also participate in the United States-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF). Bianchi will also participate in a digital trade industry roundtable.
The US trade representative and her deputy will fly back to Washington later in the day.
Terming top US trade official's visit to India as a "very important" one, President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Nisha Biswal said it is an agenda-setting visit to see how the two countries can align their ambitions and approach to trade.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU