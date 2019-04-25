Will make Delhi safest city for women, promises AAP

The (AAP), which is contesting all the city's seven Lok Sabha seats, on Thursday promised steps to make the "safest city" in for women and 33 per cent reservation of police posts for women.

The party, which released its manifesto on Thursday, promised to secure full statehood for as with this, the Government "will have control over land, law and order, police and control over officials and decision-making".

With these powers, the party said it will fill nearly two-thirds of Delhi Police's vacant posts and "ensure reservation of 33 per cent of the posts for women".

The manifesto said efforts will be made to engage women in active policing roles, while making the accountable to the people.

It said all police personnel will be equipped with body cameras and CCTVs will be installed in all corners of police stations.

The party said it will focus on professionalization of police force by providing world-class skills training on advanced methods of policing and modern infrastructure.

"Massive scale gender sensitization programmes will be launched for police personnel at all levels. Police will be given special training to deal will sexual offences appropriately."

The AAP promised to take all steps necessary to make Delhi the safest city in for women. All cases of crime against women will be tried by fast-track courts, it said, and promised to set up 50 fast-track courts.

The party also said it will improve the conviction rate for all crimes in Delhi, especially those against women "which is currently at 19 per cent".

The AAP said it will ensure higher and equitable distribution of PCR vans across Delhi "so that the response time of a PCR van to reach a caller anywhere in Delhi is less than five minutes."

"Each police station will have a trained CAW (Crimes Against Women) cell with specially trained and sensitised investigative officers and counselors operating in shifts. The cell will provide free legal assistance to the victim," the manifesto reads.

It promised periodic systematic safety review and audit of public spaces by the police in collaboration with the community, and increased and regular patrolling by women police personnel at bus terminals, auto stands and metro stations.

