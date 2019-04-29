Former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur claims AAP's support

Hours after the named him as its new candidate from Lok Sabha seat, former BSF jawan Tej on Monday claimed the Party (AAP) has also extended its support to him to take on

"The Party (AAP) has also supported me," he told ANI.

AAP convener and Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, hailed Akhilesh Yadav's decision to field Yadav from

Earlier in the day, former UP SP announced to replace its existing candidate with Tej Bahadur, who was dismissed from the (BSF) in 2017 for his video depicting the poor quality of served to soldiers.

"Brave soldier has got the SP ticket from Varanasi," the party announced on its official handle.

was already in the fray as an from parliamentary constituency.

Yadav said: "I appeal to the people to distinguish between the real and fake 'Chowkidars (watchmen)."

Yadav has maintained that soldiers, farmers and the youth who are jobless will be on his agenda of election campaigning.

Questioning Modi government on job creation, he said: "Did they provide two crore jobs each year? Did the youth get jobs? Instead, four crore jobs were lost."

The former BSF compared Modi with Mughal for constructing Vishwanath Corridor, which allegedly led to the demolition of several ancient temples.

"Many ancient temples were razed in Varanasi. So far, we only heard of but we saw (an apparent reference to PM Modi) with our own eyes," he said.

Yadav had posted four videos on in January 2017, which showed him complaining about at his camp along the Indo- border in

Shalini Yadav, meanwhile, insisted that she was still the party's official party candidate.

She said: "I have filed nomination at the direction of president. I am the official candidate of the party."

Shalini, who joined the SP some days back, refused to comment on Tej Bahadur's candidature and said that she would follow the order of the party leadership.

"I will not comment on the candidature of ji. I have and will follow the directions of the president," she told

Varanasi seat was won by Prime Minister Modi in the last Lok Sabha elections. He had defeated with a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

The SP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the (BSP) and the (RLD) in

As per the seat-sharing pact, the SP is contesting 37 Lok Sabha seats, while Mayawati-led BSP and Ajit Singh's RLD have been allocated 38 and three seats respectively.

The election in Varanasi is slated to take place in the last phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections on May 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)