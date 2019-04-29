Sunny, Bobby Deol cast their votes

-
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, who was recently inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and his brother Bobby Deol on Monday cast their votes at a polling booth in Vile Parle here.
Earlier today, Sunny filed his nomination papers from Gurdaspur Parliamentary constituency in Punjab. Before filing the nomination, Deol paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar and offered his prayers.
Sunny then came to Mumbai to cast his vote. He, however, avoided talking to media persons and simply said that he is tired and came all the way from Punjab to vote.
When asked how he feels as his brother is contesting for the first time in Lok Sabha elections, Bobby said: "Very proud of my brother."
Deol was inducted into the BJP on April 23 in New Delhi in the presence of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal.
After joining the party, Deol had said that he was looking forward to working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "My work will do the talking," he had asserted.
Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency was earlier represented by actor Vinod Khanna who had won from there four times -- 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014 -- on the BJP ticket.
