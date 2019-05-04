EC seeks Kirron Kher's reply over campaign video featuring children

The on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to BJP's candidate for sharing a campaign video featuring children on

Giving her 24 hours time to reply to the notice, the said that it had received a complaint along with a video link in which children could be seen actively participating in election campaign shouting slogans like "Vote for and Ab ki baar Modi Sarkar".

The complaint was filed by the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCH) requesting the of India to ensure that children are not involved in any form with election-related activities.

will be contesting against old rival from the seat on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

