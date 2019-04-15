EC should also stop PM Modi from seeking votes in name of Army : Akhilesh Yadav

-
After Election Commission banned BSP Chief Mayawati from campaigning for 48 hours for violating poll code, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, took to Twitter questioning the poll panel's integrity and asked whether it could stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from seeking votes in the name of the army.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally on April 9 at Latur, Maharashtra, urged the first time voters to dedicate their votes to the Air Force which carried out air strikes at Balakot.
The SP-BSP-RLD are contesting in alliance in Uttar Pradesh.
Akhilesh Yadav wrote on twitter:
.
