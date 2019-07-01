Effective steps being taken to eradicate gangsters: Haryana Police

Effective steps are being taken to eradicate gangsters from Haryana and control the drug menace, the state police said on Monday.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk also said the number of crimes against individuals in the state went down by 1.32 per cent in May as compared to the corresponding period last year.

"During this period, the number of crimes against persons dropped down to 3022, which is 1.32 per cent lower than the 2018 figure of 3062," he noted in a release.Virk said, "Similarly, the state recorded a total of 3013 incidents of crimes against property in May 2019, which is 3.78 per cent less as compared to the 3127 incidents in the corresponding period the previous year."

The number of kidnapping and abduction incidents decreased to 362 in May from 542 in the same period in 2018, attempt to murder to 81 from 101, culpable homicide to three from eight, abetment to suicide to 60 from 69, criminal intimidation to 271 from 284, thefts to 2144 from 2226, snatching to 201 from 242 and dacoity and robbery to 99 from 114, he added.

The Haryana officer said that the police administration under the guidance of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and leadership of Director General of Police Manoj Yadav is taking effective steps to eradicate gangsters from the state and prevent and control the drug menace.

To reduce the crime rate further especially the organised crime, the ADGP said, "There would be intensive patrolling, crackdowns on gangsters, seizure of illegal weapons and drugs by police teams. We assure that the Haryana Police would continue to vigorously enforce the law, pursue the campaign against drugs and prevent crimes to ensure safety and security of human rights and value of life.

